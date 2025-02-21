Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBNX opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Mike Mensinger purchased 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,323. This represents a 129.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,327,183. This represents a 34.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

