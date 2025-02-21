Anthony W. Oxley Buys 4,300 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOR stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Forestar Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

