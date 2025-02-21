Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 18,800 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$60,536.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$74,018.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total transaction of C$54,912.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Geodrill stock opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$103.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.32.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

