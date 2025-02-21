Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock worth $16,570,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 6.5 %

WMT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $781.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.