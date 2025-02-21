Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,438,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock worth $16,570,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.
WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
