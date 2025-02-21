Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is North of South Capital LLP’s Largest Position

North of South Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 20.3% of North of South Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $167,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.