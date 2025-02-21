Peoples Bank OH Purchases 111 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

