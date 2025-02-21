Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$263,499.70 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$263,499.70.

TSE:PD traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$76.64. The company had a trading volume of 103,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.50. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$76.00 and a one year high of C$109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

