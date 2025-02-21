Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6 billion-$27.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.9 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.09. 1,041,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $221.07 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.