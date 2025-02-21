Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.