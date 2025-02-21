Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
