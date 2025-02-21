Best Retail Stocks To Research – February 20th

Alibaba Group, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Carvana are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares in companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers. These can range from clothing outlets, grocery chains, online commerce companies, department stores and more. Investors buy these stocks with the hope that the retail company will grow and the stocks will increase in value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $10.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.31. 102,175,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,395,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $323.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $144.51.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,075,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,103,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.13. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,568,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $385.58 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.31. 18,400,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,121,156. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.20.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $6.73 on Thursday, reaching $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,854,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869,719. Walmart has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $222.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,154,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,357,094. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

NYSE CVNA traded down $37.48 on Thursday, reaching $244.34. 9,934,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,315. Carvana has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,461.36 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

