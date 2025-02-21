Promising Utility Stocks To Research – February 20th

Tesla, Quanta Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Southern, and CRH are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of ownership in utility companies, which provide essential public services such as electricity, water, and gas. These stocks are typically characterized by their stability, consistent dividends, and relative resistance to market volatility, making them attractive to conservative and income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.52. 34,075,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,103,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.13.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.48 and a 200 day moving average of $305.14. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.79. 1,382,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,180. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.88.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,402,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a one year low of $65.99 and a one year high of $94.45.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,505. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

