Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 44,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 440,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.71.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

