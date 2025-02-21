Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, Salesforce, and Oracle are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares of companies operating in healthcare sector, including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, equipment manufacturers, and biotechnology firms. The value of these stocks relies on a company’s profitability, advancements in medical technology, and the overall health of the economy. Investing in healthcare stocks can provide opportunities for growth, income through dividends and diversification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.90. 8,965,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,886,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.49. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. 21,905,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,497,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded down $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 15,999,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,233,447. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.23. 2,984,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.66. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.87. 4,902,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,076,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67. Oracle has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

