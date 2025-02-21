Treatt (LON:TET) Trading Up 11.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.61). 114,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 112,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.03).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.80. The firm has a market cap of £248.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 24.47 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Treatt had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Treatt plc will post 27.0420792 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 5.81 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

