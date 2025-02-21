Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 35.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 35.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 463,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 251,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

