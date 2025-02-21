Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,425 ($18.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,310. The company has a market capitalization of £166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.78. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.01 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,565 ($19.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.01.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

