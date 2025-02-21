Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,425 ($18.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,310. The company has a market capitalization of £166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.78. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.01 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,565 ($19.83). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.01.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

