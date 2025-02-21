Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of HST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. 2,855,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

