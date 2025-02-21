FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.39. 196,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $161.24 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

