The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 751,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $349.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

