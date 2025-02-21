Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

