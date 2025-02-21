ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 111,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.52%.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

