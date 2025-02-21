PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. PROG also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get PROG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Trading Up 1.0 %

PROG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. PROG has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.