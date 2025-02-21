Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.06.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.
