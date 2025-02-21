Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have commented on CNTA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

CNTA stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,702.06. This trade represents a 13.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,747.66. This trade represents a 35.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,981 shares of company stock worth $7,814,333. 11.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

