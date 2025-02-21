Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $60.22

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

