Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $60.22

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.