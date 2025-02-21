Brokerages Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $60.22

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
