Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EET opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

