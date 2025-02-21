Centricity Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,258 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after acquiring an additional 767,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IVOO opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.49 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
