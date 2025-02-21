476,748 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 476,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

