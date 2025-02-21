Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $83.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

