Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $455.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

HD stock opened at $394.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

