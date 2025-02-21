Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.1 %

AGRO opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

