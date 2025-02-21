United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.56 and traded as high as $53.00. United National Bank shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
United National Bank Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.
United National Bank Company Profile
United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.
