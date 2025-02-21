Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hysan Development Stock Up 1.9 %

Hysan Development stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Hysan Development has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $3.77.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

