Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 338,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 109,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Chakana Copper Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.10.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chakana Copper
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.