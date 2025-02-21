1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,393,200.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,084,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,695,960.68. The trade was a 4.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $634,508.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.18 million, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

