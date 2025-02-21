Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 18,360 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00.

CRSP stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

