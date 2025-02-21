RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $382.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

