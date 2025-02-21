RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

