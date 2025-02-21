Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

