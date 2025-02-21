Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

