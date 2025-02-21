Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Head to Head Review

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Superior Group of Companies and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superior Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Perfect Moment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Perfect Moment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Superior Group of Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies $543.30 million 0.44 $8.77 million $0.83 17.70 Perfect Moment $24.44 million 0.71 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.78

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Perfect Moment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Group of Companies and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies 2.37% 6.75% 3.29% Perfect Moment -67.38% -384.48% -126.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Superior Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

