Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $432.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $320.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,113,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.