Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 60,130 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $96,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $661.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $746.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

