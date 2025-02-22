iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.36 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

