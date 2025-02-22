Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0858 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BATS:XSHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 45,260 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

