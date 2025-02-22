McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.68 and traded as high as C$2.76. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 65,957 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other McCoy Global news, Director Katherine Lynne Demuth purchased 12,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.99. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

