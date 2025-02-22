Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 1 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
