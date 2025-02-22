AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

AdvanSix has increased its dividend by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years. AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. 196,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $354,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

