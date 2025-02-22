G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $17.40. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 4,932 shares changing hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.